Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TOY. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Spin Master from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.56.

Shares of TOY opened at C$24.62 on Thursday. Spin Master has a one year low of C$9.73 and a one year high of C$44.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.27.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$305.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

