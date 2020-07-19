Spiking (SPIKE) One Day Volume Tops $1.13 Million

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 56.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. During the last week, Spiking has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046056 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.17 or 0.05019574 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019040 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00032157 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.