SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 163,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 343,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 75,595 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $36.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43.

