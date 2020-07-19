Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

SBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider John Robert Garrett acquired 1,167 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $30,318.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,850 shares in the company, valued at $411,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,380,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 29.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSI stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

