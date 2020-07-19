Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SOTK opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 million, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

