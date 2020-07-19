Sonic Healthcare’s (NNGRY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

NNGRY opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 26.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

