Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Soliton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Soliton’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06.

SOLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of SOLY stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Soliton has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $140.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soliton in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,862,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Soliton by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Soliton by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc acquired 120,481 shares of Soliton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

