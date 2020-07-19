Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

Solar Senior Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

Shares of SUNS opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. Solar Senior Capital has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Solar Senior Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solar Senior Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

