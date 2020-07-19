Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. Solar Capital posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 29.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Solar Capital from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,469 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 29.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Solar Capital by 11.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 40,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 147,414 shares during the last quarter. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

