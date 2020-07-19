Solana (SOL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.38 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, Solana has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market cap of $15.79 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00010014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.87 or 0.04985017 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00019086 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00056037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031943 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (SOL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,626,378 coins and its circulating supply is 17,246,682 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

