Societe Generale Cuts Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,720

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective lowered by Societe Generale from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,720 ($21.17) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,510 ($18.58) to GBX 1,410 ($17.35) and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,336 ($16.44) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,460 ($17.97) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BRBY opened at GBX 1,463 ($18.00) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,585.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,653.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 15.76 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,353 ($28.96).

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total value of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.