Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

SNCAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

SNCAF stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. Snc-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

