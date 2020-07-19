SmartFinancial (SMBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.37 million. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SMBK opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.82. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $84,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.