Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sleep Number in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The company had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.23. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,034,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,055. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

