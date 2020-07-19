SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL) Trading Up 45.5%

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL) shares shot up 45.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 906,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 243% from the average session volume of 264,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $814,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

SLAM Exploration Company Profile (CVE:SXL)

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in New Brunswick and Ontario, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, copper, silver, cobalt, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Portage Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Lower 44 Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Connector Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, and the Rare Earth element and Tin project in New Brunswick.

