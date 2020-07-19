SingularityNET (AGI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $163,358.00

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $15.52 million and approximately $163,358.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.86 or 0.01861660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00196033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00085853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001033 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,757,505 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Liqui, Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

