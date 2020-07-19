Simmons First National (SFNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.97. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,219 shares in the company, valued at $787,882.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,067.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $623,170. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

