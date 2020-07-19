Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SLN opened at GBX 440 ($5.41) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 445.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 419.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of GBX 77.50 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 646.50 ($7.96).

In other news, insider Iain Ross purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £74,260 ($91,385.68). Also, insider Rob Quinn sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.28), for a total value of £68,391.18 ($84,163.40).

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

