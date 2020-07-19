Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives €27.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €27.20 ($30.56).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIGHT shares. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($28.65) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($40.52).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

