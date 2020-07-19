Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.07. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 251,400 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.
About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.