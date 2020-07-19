Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.07. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 251,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 111.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Sify Technologies worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

