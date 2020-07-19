Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MONY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.61) price target (down from GBX 415 ($5.11)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 295 ($3.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 360 ($4.43) to GBX 310 ($3.81) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 410 ($5.05) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 344.09 ($4.23).

LON MONY opened at GBX 286.60 ($3.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 210 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 418.70 ($5.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 327.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 317.53.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 14,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.11), for a total transaction of £49,896.26 ($61,403.22). Also, insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.93), for a total transaction of £44,057.09 ($54,217.44).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

