Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sumo Group to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 153 ($1.88) in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 200 ($2.46).

Shares of Sumo Group stock opened at GBX 184 ($2.26) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. Sumo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 121.54 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 211.95 ($2.61). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 192.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 182.91.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

