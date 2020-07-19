Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 9,419 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 12th. downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

