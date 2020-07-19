Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 475 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.38.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General stock opened at $188.50 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

