Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 367 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 485.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

NYSE:IRM opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

