Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 82,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.