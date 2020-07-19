Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 821 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $125.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average of $118.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

