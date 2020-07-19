Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 213 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $242.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The firm has a market cap of $689.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

