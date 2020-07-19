Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New $225,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020 // Comments off

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,737,000. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $77.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $72.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.