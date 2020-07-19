Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New $225,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,737,000. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $77.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $72.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

