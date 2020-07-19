Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.