Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

