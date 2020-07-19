Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $295,000 Stock Position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.41% of Northern Technologies International worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTIC opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Northern Technologies International Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $78.71 million, a P/E ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTIC shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Northern Technologies International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

