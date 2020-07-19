Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 130,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,344,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 38.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Summit Materials by 176.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 52,729 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,246.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUM opened at $18.35 on Friday. Summit Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

