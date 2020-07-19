Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys Shares of 10,756 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 395.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 188,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

