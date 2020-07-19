Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.30.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $144.37 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.