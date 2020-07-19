Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 2,416 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 63,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 55,191 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

