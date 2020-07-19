Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ SVBI opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Severn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.
Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 6.05%.
About Severn Bancorp
Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
