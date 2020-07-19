Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) PT Raised to C$4.75

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Seven Generations Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.91.

Shares of TSE:VII opened at C$3.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.53. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Seven Generations Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$9.57.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.3155844 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 350,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,123,180.80.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

