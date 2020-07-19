Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.91.

Shares of TSE VII opened at C$3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$9.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.53.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.3155844 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 30,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 350,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,123,180.80.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

