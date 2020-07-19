ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 35.51%. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.31. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

In related news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $503,533.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

