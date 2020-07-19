Sentivate Price Hits $0.0015 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. Sentivate has a market cap of $3.59 million and $153,656.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.35 or 0.04977843 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018996 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00056106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00032003 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,411,812,955 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

