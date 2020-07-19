Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. Sensient Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

