Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 197 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,564.41.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,448.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,364.56. The stock has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

