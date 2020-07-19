Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $195.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.69. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

