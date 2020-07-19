Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 957 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,021,000 after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,578,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

NYSE:HD opened at $260.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $261.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

