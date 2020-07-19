Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,572 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.0% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $125.64 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $311.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

