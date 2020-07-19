Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. Also, Director William M. Rue acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at $18,628,666.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 366.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.