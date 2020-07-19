SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

SEGRO stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

