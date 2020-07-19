Security National Bank of SO Dak Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

