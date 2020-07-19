Security National Bank of SO Dak Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.9% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

